Q2 Earnings Forecast for Tecnoglass Issued By Sidoti Csr

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

TGLS opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tecnoglass by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

