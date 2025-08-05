ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price objective on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $374.30 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.06 and a 1 year high of $395.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.79 and a 200-day moving average of $337.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

