Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 193,306 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,306 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PSX opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,939 shares of company stock worth $237,725. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

