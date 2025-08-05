AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,972.19 and last traded at $3,967.24, with a volume of 113024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,858.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

Get AutoZone alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,710.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,626.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.