Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in American Water Works by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

