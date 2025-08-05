Short Interest in Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT) Grows By 272.2%

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 693,000 shares, anincreaseof272.2% from the June 30th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Max Gottschalk purchased 1,692,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $507,808.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,024,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,334.10. This represents a 510.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,738,594 shares of company stock valued at $520,660.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perfect Moment stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perfect Moment Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMNT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 3.02% of Perfect Moment worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMNT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Perfect Moment has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships.

