Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 21.7% – Here’s What Happened

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.92) and last traded at GBX 376 ($5.00). Approximately 2,084,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 636,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.38).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 465.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 537.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £463.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.29.
Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).
