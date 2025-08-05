Banco Santander S.A. Has $237,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.2%

D stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.