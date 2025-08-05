Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

