Critical Comparison: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) versus Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

BridgeBio Pharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma -524.25% N/A -94.43% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 19.38% 22.20% 10.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 17 0 3.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $61.1765, indicating a potential upside of 28.12%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $32.3333, indicating a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

99.9% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BridgeBio Pharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma $221.90 million 40.86 -$535.76 million ($3.53) -13.53 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $731.97 million 1.38 $159.52 million $2.76 7.75

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats BridgeBio Pharma on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD. The company also develops Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for treating autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1, or ADH1; and BBP-418, a glycosylation substrate pro-drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9). In addition, it engages in developing products for mendelian, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University; and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company provides Amphadase, an injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products; morphine injection for use with patient-controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges; Vasopressin to increase blood pressure; and Regadenoson, a stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. Additionally, it develops generic product candidates, such as injectable, inhalation, and analytical technologies; biosimial product candidates; and intranasal epinephrine for the treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

