Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $366,219.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at $76,671. The trade was a 82.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Performance

Vicor stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

