FY2025 EPS Estimates for BlackRock Lifted by Zacks Research

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $45.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $43.78. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $47.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2026 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $12.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.23 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,115.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,043.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $982.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,130.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $1,586,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.5% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

