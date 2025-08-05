Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,566,000 after acquiring an additional 126,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,571,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,861,000 after acquiring an additional 104,257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 709,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,656,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $251.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.70.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.