Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,943,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,788,000 after purchasing an additional 403,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,135,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,260,000 after purchasing an additional 621,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.62 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

