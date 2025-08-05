Argent Trust Co Raises Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Aercap were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter worth about $410,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 161,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 17.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aercap by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 245,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,076,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Aercap in the first quarter worth about $8,052,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

