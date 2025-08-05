Q3 EPS Estimates for GTLS Decreased by Capital One Financial

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTLS. Johnson Rice set a $210.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.