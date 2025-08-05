Q3 EPS Estimates for GTLS Decreased by Capital One Financial

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.
Chart Industries stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
