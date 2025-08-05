CF Industries (CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CF Industries stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

