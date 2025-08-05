William Blair Lifts Earnings Estimates for nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for nVent Electric in a research report issued on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 23.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

