Reviewing Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Sernova Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluri and Sernova Biotherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pluri alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $330,000.00 127.83 -$20.89 million ($5.53) -0.97 Sernova Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$23.65 million ($0.04) -3.92

Risk and Volatility

Pluri has higher revenue and earnings than Sernova Biotherapeutics. Sernova Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluri, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pluri has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pluri and Sernova Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sernova Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pluri currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.88%. Given Pluri’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pluri is more favorable than Sernova Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Sernova Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -2,563.29% -4,191.91% -85.40% Sernova Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -396.49%

Summary

Pluri beats Sernova Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Sernova Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a novel implantable and scalable medical device which forms a natural environment in the body for the housing and long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells, which release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases as an alternative to daily administration of drugs. Sernova Corp. has a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Conformal Coating Technology in combination with therapeutic cells within Cell Pouch. Sernova Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.