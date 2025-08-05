Q3 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Saturday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 77.44%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

