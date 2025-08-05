Kennametal (KMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.450 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.44. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 39.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 64,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 240,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMT

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.