Head to Head Comparison: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keysight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Keysight Technologies has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Advantest 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keysight Technologies and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $187.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Keysight Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keysight Technologies is more favorable than Advantest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Advantest”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies $4.98 billion 5.59 $614.00 million $4.26 37.95 Advantest $5.12 billion N/A $1.06 billion $1.22 56.63

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Keysight Technologies. Keysight Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Keysight Technologies and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies 14.50% 19.65% 10.71% Advantest 19.95% 29.15% 18.39%

Summary

Advantest beats Keysight Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group. It offers electronic design automation (EDA) software; instrument measurement software, instrument workflow software, and software testing; digital multimeter, phase noise measurement, power meters and power sensors, counters, LCR meters and impedance measurement products, and electrometers; and spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, logic analyzers, protocol analyzers and exercisers, bit error ratio testers, noise figure analyzers, AC and DC power analyzers, materials test equipment, device current waveform analyzers, and curve tracers. The company also provides waveform and function generators, arbitrary waveform generators, DC power supplies, and DC electronic loads; wireless drive test, radio access and core network test, wireless analyzers, wireless network emulators, and over-the-air test; application and threat intelligence, cloud test, cyber training simulator, network test hardware, synthetic traffic generators, protocol and load test, network security test, and network modeling; bypass switches, clock synchronization, cloud visibility, network and application monitoring, network packet brokers, and network taps; and application-specific test systems, photonic test and measurement products, and MMIC millimeter-wave and microwave devices. In addition, it offers product support, technical support, installation, training, engineering, and integration services. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and manufacturer's representatives. Keysight Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Advantest

(Get Free Report)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

