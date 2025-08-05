Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) & Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Financial Comparison

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy 10.49% 5.03% 3.31% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $246.98 million 3.66 $21.06 million $0.79 29.59 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vitesse Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitesse Energy and Stratex Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Vitesse Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

