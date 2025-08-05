Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 401.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

