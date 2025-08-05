Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,994,000 after purchasing an additional 92,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,567.98. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

