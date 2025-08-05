Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 921 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,340,000 after buying an additional 258,950 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,417,000 after buying an additional 104,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,368,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,497,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CW opened at $496.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.89. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $505.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

