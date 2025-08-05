Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $692.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.