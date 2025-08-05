Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. On average, analysts expect Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EYPT stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $692.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
