Encompass More Asset Management Has $496,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

