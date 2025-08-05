American Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 391.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,502 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

