Encompass More Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM)

Encompass More Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep (NYSEARCA:SEPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEPM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep Stock Performance

Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Sep

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – September (SEPM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a pre-determined investment outcome over a one year period. The exposure is reset annually in September SEPM was launched on Sep 20, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

