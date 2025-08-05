Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $489,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Mattel by 995.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mattel by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mattel by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Mattel by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 10,226.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. Mattel’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

