Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,453 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.