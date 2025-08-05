American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 227,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

