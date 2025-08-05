Encompass More Asset Management Takes $629,000 Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $156,193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,257,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $130,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $113.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,001,690 shares of company stock valued at $255,967,852 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

