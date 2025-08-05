Encompass More Asset Management Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Encompass More Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

