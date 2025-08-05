Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of APLE opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 770.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10,235.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

