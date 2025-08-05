Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of APLE opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 770.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
