Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.