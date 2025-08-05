Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys 331 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,187,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,230,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,057,452,000 after purchasing an additional 363,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $124.56.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

