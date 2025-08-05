Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Alector to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Alector has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Alector

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alector stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Alector worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

