Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,563 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.