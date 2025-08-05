Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,605,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,266 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0%

BATS HEFA opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

