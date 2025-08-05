Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 195.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 458,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 303,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

View Our Latest Report on SHO

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.