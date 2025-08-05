MannKind (MNKD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $77.82 million for the quarter.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MannKind stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,244. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 19.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 210,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 670,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on MannKind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

