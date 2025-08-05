Health Catalyst (HCAT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $252.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 816.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

