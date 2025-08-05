PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $20.82 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 531.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

IYY stock opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day moving average of $143.04. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.17.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

