Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,000 shares, anincreaseof150.0% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

SCKT opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

About Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Socket Mobile worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

