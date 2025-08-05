JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Position Cut by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

