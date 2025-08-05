Argent Trust Co Acquires 68 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $100,747,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,606.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,613.00 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,511.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,409.78.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.