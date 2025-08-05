Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,073,000 after purchasing an additional 393,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,884,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,404,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,864,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,191,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

