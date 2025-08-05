Blair William & Co. IL Buys 121,825 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 403.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.67, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.05 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

